Milwaukee Rep's 'Titanic' canceled, COVID cases among cast

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's "Titanic The Musical" has been canceled for the remainder of the show's run, it was announced May 10.

In a Facebook post, the group cited "breakthrough COVID-19 cases" among cast members. The show was originally scheduled for April 6 through May 14.

With the number of performers who tested positive, including understudies, there are not enough people to stage the show for the rest of its run. The show cannot be extended, the post said, because of availability of performers.

Tickets for this week's performances will be automatically refunded, Milwaukee Rep said. Anyone with questions should contact the ticket office at tickets@milwaukeerep.com or 414-224-9490.