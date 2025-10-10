Milwaukee Rep's new Associated Bank Theater Center opening Saturday

The Brief The Milwaukee Repertory Theater will officially open its new Associated Bank Theater Center on Saturday, Oct. 11. The new center comes in at 152,500 square feet. There are three state-of-the-art, fully accessible theaters, a dedicated education and engagement center, and a variety of welcoming community spaces.



It'll be a big moment Saturday night (Oct. 11) for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

It's the grand opening of the new Associated Bank Theater Center.

FOX6 got a sneak peek of the new theater center.

The modernized and expanded center is 152,500 square feet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There are three state-of-the-art, fully accessible theaters, a dedicated education and engagement center, and a variety of welcoming community spaces.

"I think it's going to be extremely beneficial for both the people who are working here, the performers on the stage," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "We open Saturday night with one of the best, Bernadette Peters, Broadway legend, and we're going to open with come from away which will be the first production on the main stage."

A newly constructed glass building connects all theaters in the complex to the multi-level lobby.