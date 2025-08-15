Milwaukee Rep flood damage; sets, props costumes damaged by flood
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is picking up the pieces after the historic flooding that hit southeast Wisconsin.
Theater's production center damaged
What we know:
The flood waters damaged the Rep's state-of-the-art production center. There was four feet of water in the building.
Flood damage at Milwaukee Repertory Theater production center
The high water damaged props, costumes and the set for the theater's production of "A Christmas Carol."
Rep officials say they will set up a temporary production facility in the days to come. But they are devastated by the damage.
Flood damage at Milwaukee Repertory Theater production center
What they're saying:
"This is product and pieces and artistry that we've collected over seven decades. some of which is just irreplacable and others is going to take us years to rebuild from," said Chad Bauman, Ellen & Joe Checota Executive Director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater.
Flood damage at Milwaukee Repertory Theater production center
The Rep's crews are now moving items that are salvageable to a temporary storage facility – while they work to rebuild.
