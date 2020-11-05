Milwaukee Rep cancels live performances of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

The Milwaukee Rep announced on Thursday, Nov. 5 it has cancelled all live performances of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol which was set to begin on Dec. 1. This is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and in response to the City of Milwaukee’s Public Health Order establishing Phase 4.2 of the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Plan.

Rep officials say through a partnership with the play’s creator, HMS Media and the artists involved in this project, the full production will be executed just as it would be for a live performance. But it will be filmed and distributed digitally worldwide.

Executive Director Chad Bauman issued the following statement in a news release:

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the safety of our artists, patrons and staff has been our top priority. To reopen safely, we needed to develop robust COVID-19 safety protocols and the virus spread in our community must be under control. We accomplished the first with a safety plan developed in consultation with leading doctors and epidemiologists, becoming one of the first theaters endorsed by all major unions to reopen for indoor performances. Unfortunately, the environment in which we operate is beyond our control and conditions are not appropriate to reopen at this time."

Patrons who purchased tickets to a live performance will automatically receive a full refund. Tickets to stream the digital production will be available for $20 per household. The exact date of when streaming will become available and how to purchase tickets will be announced soon.

For more information, you are invited to visit MilwaukeeRep.com.



