Milwaukee Rep Brookfield performances; "Prelude to a Kiss"

Intro to "Prelude to a Kiss"
The Milwaukee Rep recently kicked off its run of Prelude to a Kiss, but it’s not being performed in downtown Milwaukee.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Milwaukee Rep recently kicked off its run of Prelude to a Kiss, but it’s not being performed in downtown Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts with a fairy tale love story that’s been a film, play and now a musical.
Discover the set of Prelude to a Kiss
TOSS: Prelude To A Kiss is a fairy tale updated to modern times in a musical version from the Milwaukee Rep – All at a new location. Brian Kramp is at Harris Theater in Brookfield where the world premiere of this fresh take of a decades old play and film.
Performance of original song, "Cold Feet"
The Milwaukee Rep’s Prelude To A Kiss Musical is an enchanted fable about love – And there’s plenty of toe-tapping music to go along with it. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with the two leads who are familiar with having cold feet while singing.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
.