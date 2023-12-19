Red Arrow Park new vendor; Biggby Coffee to replace Starbucks

article

Milwaukee County Parks announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19 the selection of Biggby Coffee as the new vendor for Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee. It replaces Starbucks, which had been the vendor for several years.

A news release says the decision to pick Biggby Coffee for the location followed a comprehensive Request for Proposals (RFP). Biggby is expected to open to customers in spring 2024.

Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks, issued the following statement:

"We are proud to welcome Biggby Coffee to Red Arrow Park and believe their presence will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of this downtown destination. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences in our parks remains steadfast, and we are confident that this collaboration will bring new energy to Red Arrow Park."

New vendor coming to Red Arrow Park, Milwaukee

The selection of Biggby Coffee is pending approval by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. However, officials say the partnership aligns with the Parks Board's ongoing efforts to activate spaces within the city.