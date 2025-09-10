Milwaukee Recreation groundbreaking for community center, playfield
MILWAUKEE - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for the Milwaukee Recreation Community Center and Browning Playfield redevelopment.
What we know:
The facility will be located near 76th and Silver Spring Drive – on the site of the former Browning School and Playfield.
The new community center is part of Milwaukee Recreation’s long-term "Dream, Build, Play," initiative. With this new facility, Milwaukee Recreation will be able to fill critical service gaps for a variety of recreation, wellness, and sports programming needs for community members of all ages and abilities.
The design program and priority improvements for this site were informed by internal stakeholders, neighbors, and user groups via community survey, community engagement sessions, several listening sessions, and planning meetings.
Planned features of the new facility include:
- Gymnasium and basketball courts
- Elevated walking track
- Indoor pool
- Multi-purpose rooms
- Enrichment spaces & fitness classrooms
In addition to the building, the surrounding playfield will be redeveloped with:
- Walking paths
- ADA-compliant access (both outdoor and indoor)
- Lighting and shade structures
- Playground and splash pad
- Tennis and pickleball courts
- Pump track
- Outdoor seating and learning areas
- Landscaping and green infrastructure
The 7.5-acre site will replace two vacant buildings and the existing outdoor space with new indoor and outdoor recreational amenities. Construction will begin following the groundbreaking and the project is expected to be completed in early 2027.
For more information visit mkerec.net/mrcc.
