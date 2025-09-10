Milwaukee Recreation groundbreaking for community center, playfield

The Brief Milwaukee Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new community center and playfield. The facility will be located near 76th and Silver Spring Drive – on the site of the former Browning School and Playfield. The new community center is part of Milwaukee Recreation’s long-term "Dream, Build, Play," initiative.



A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for the Milwaukee Recreation Community Center and Browning Playfield redevelopment.

What we know:

The facility will be located near 76th and Silver Spring Drive – on the site of the former Browning School and Playfield.

The new community center is part of Milwaukee Recreation’s long-term "Dream, Build, Play," initiative. With this new facility, Milwaukee Recreation will be able to fill critical service gaps for a variety of recreation, wellness, and sports programming needs for community members of all ages and abilities.

The design program and priority improvements for this site were informed by internal stakeholders, neighbors, and user groups via community survey, community engagement sessions, several listening sessions, and planning meetings.

Planned features of the new facility include:

Gymnasium and basketball courts

Elevated walking track

Indoor pool

Multi-purpose rooms

Enrichment spaces & fitness classrooms

In addition to the building, the surrounding playfield will be redeveloped with:

Walking paths

ADA-compliant access (both outdoor and indoor)

Lighting and shade structures

Playground and splash pad

Tennis and pickleball courts

Pump track

Outdoor seating and learning areas

Landscaping and green infrastructure

The 7.5-acre site will replace two vacant buildings and the existing outdoor space with new indoor and outdoor recreational amenities. Construction will begin following the groundbreaking and the project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

For more information visit mkerec.net/mrcc.