Milwaukee Recreation hosts foam bubble parties for kids
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation will host six 'foam bubble parties' at playgrounds across the city on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.
There will be foam-blasting cannons that will create mounds of bubbles in which kids aged 6 - 17 can play in while age-appropriate music is played.
The event is free at all the locations listed below:
Monday, June 23:
- Clovernook Playfield (6595 N. Landers St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Carmen Playfield (7320 W. Carmen Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Stark Playfield (4951 N. 40th St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 24:
- Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 33rd St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Whittier School Playground (4381 S. 3rd St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Source: Milwaukee Recreation sent FOX6 the information.