Milwaukee Recreation hosts foam bubble parties for kids

Published  June 23, 2025 12:29pm CDT
Milwaukee
Foam party at Franklin Square Playfield (Courtesy: Milwaukee Rec)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation will host six 'foam bubble parties' at playgrounds across the city on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.

There will be foam-blasting cannons that will create mounds of bubbles in which kids aged 6 - 17 can play in while age-appropriate music is played.

The event is free at all the locations listed below:

Monday, June 23:

  • Clovernook Playfield (6595 N. Landers St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Carmen Playfield (7320 W. Carmen Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Stark Playfield (4951 N. 40th St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24:

  • Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 33rd St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Whittier School Playground (4381 S. 3rd St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Source: Milwaukee Recreation sent FOX6 the information.

