Milwaukee Recreation hosts foam bubble parties for kids

Milwaukee Recreation will host six 'foam bubble parties' at playgrounds across the city on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24.

There will be foam-blasting cannons that will create mounds of bubbles in which kids aged 6 - 17 can play in while age-appropriate music is played.

The event is free at all the locations listed below:

Monday, June 23:

Clovernook Playfield (6595 N. Landers St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Carmen Playfield (7320 W. Carmen Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Stark Playfield (4951 N. 40th St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24:

Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 33rd St.), 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Whittier School Playground (4381 S. 3rd St.), 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

