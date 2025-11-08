Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Recreation to celebrate Mother & Son Superhero Night

By
Published  November 8, 2025 9:09am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rec Mother and Son Superhero Night

Milwaukee Rec Mother and Son Superhero Night

It's often said not all heroes wear capes, and that's true for many moms. Tonight (Nov. 8), Milwaukee Recreation will host its 6th annual Mother & Son Superhero Night. Milwaukee Rec Manager Erica Wasserman joined FOX6 WakeUp in studio with more.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation is celebrating its 6th annual Mother & Son Superhero Night on Saturday night, Nov. 8.

The event will bring out the world's most courageous heroes for an evening of games, training activities, arts, crafts, and snacks.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton HS Community Center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cost for mothers is $20 for city of Milwaukee residents and $30 for non-residents. The cost for sons (ages 1–8) is $5 for city of Milwaukee residents and $8 for non-residents.

Head to the Milwaukee Recreation website to learn more and register.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsMilwaukeeThings To DoInterviews