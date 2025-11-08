Milwaukee Recreation to celebrate Mother & Son Superhero Night

Milwaukee Recreation is celebrating its 6th annual Mother & Son Superhero Night on Saturday night, Nov. 8.

The event will bring out the world's most courageous heroes for an evening of games, training activities, arts, crafts, and snacks.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton HS Community Center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cost for mothers is $20 for city of Milwaukee residents and $30 for non-residents. The cost for sons (ages 1–8) is $5 for city of Milwaukee residents and $8 for non-residents.

Head to the Milwaukee Recreation website to learn more and register.