Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar returns for 15th edition

Milwaukee Bike Bazaar
FOX6's Spencer Tracy stopped by the Riverside University High School Community Center in Milwaukee, talking with Andrew Rossa to learn more about the Milwaukee Bike Bazaar.
MILWAUKEE - It bills itself as the Milwaukee area's largest bike swap!
The 2024 Bike Bazaar returns to Riverside University High School Community Center.
You can peruse and buy new and used bikes, parts, and accessories, which will be on sale from a variety of vendors.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Arts and crafts vendors will also be on site to sell products.
It runs on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on ticket prices, visit their website.
Proceeds support non-profit youth cycling programs in Milwaukee.
Plenty of bikes to buy at Milwaukee Bike Bazaar
FOX6's Spencer Tracy chatted with Andrew Rossa, Recreation Coordinator at Milwaukee Recreation, who talked about everything you can see and buy at the Bike Bazaar, and how the proceeds help local non-profits.
Bike Bazaar helps biking non-profits
FOX6's Spencer Tracy talked with Paddy Joyce, a young participant in the Milwaukee Mountain Bike program. The proceeds from the Bike Bazaar helps support that program.
Milwaukee Bike Bazaar and MKE MTB
FOX6's Spencer Tracy spoke with Paddy Joyce who talked about MKE MTB and the Milwaukee Bike Bazaar.
.