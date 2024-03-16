Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar returns for 15th edition

It bills itself as the Milwaukee area's largest bike swap!

The 2024 Bike Bazaar returns to Riverside University High School Community Center.

You can peruse and buy new and used bikes, parts, and accessories, which will be on sale from a variety of vendors.

Arts and crafts vendors will also be on site to sell products.

It runs on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on ticket prices, visit their website.

Proceeds support non-profit youth cycling programs in Milwaukee.

