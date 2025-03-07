Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Recreation Bike Bazaar at Hamilton High School Saturday

Published  March 7, 2025 10:06am CST
Recreation Manager Matt Goodwin joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on the Milwaukee Rec Bike Bazaar happening Saturday, March 8.

MILWAUKEE - Just in time for spring, it's a great opportunity to get a good deal on a bike.

The Milwaukee Recreation Bike Bazaar is happening on Saturday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hamilton High School Community Center.

There will be new and used bikes, parts, and accessories on sale from a variety of vendors.

Arts and crafts vendors will also be on site.

