Milwaukee reckless driving; community partners launch new effort

Milwaukee is taking a new approach to stop or slow down reckless drivers.

Police joined forces Friday, Sept. 16 with Near West Side Partners and American Family Insurance to launch a campaign against reckless driving.

It happened on a new "parklet" near 38th and Vliet. Parklets are designed to calm traffic and encourage people to slow down.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The parklet really discourages passing in the right lane," said Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, associated director of Near West Side Partners.

Leaders also created lawn signs, encouraging people to slow down. The signs include QR codes that link to Near West Side Partners' website, which is populated with tips and public service announcement videos.