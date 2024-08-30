Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County pursuit ends in Racine County, multiple arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 6:13pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County into Racine County pursuit

WisDOT cameras captured a high-speed pursuit that began in Milwaukee County and came to an end in Racine County on early Wednesday, Aug. 28.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured a high-speed, cross-county chase that happened early Wednesday, Aug. 28.

It started on I-94 near Drexel Avenue. Video from WisDOT showed the car speeding down the interstate as authorities followed around 2:45 a.m.

The pursuit made its way into Racine County, where deputies used stop sticks on I-94 near State Highway 11. The fleeing driver then got off the interstate and headed east toward Racine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Near Highway 11 and Kentucky Street, the car stopped in the grass. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said all occupants of the car were then taken into custody. 

The sheriff's office said the suspected impaired driver reached speeds over 100 mph.