Milwaukee County pursuit ends in Racine County, multiple arrests

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured a high-speed, cross-county chase that happened early Wednesday, Aug. 28.

It started on I-94 near Drexel Avenue. Video from WisDOT showed the car speeding down the interstate as authorities followed around 2:45 a.m.

The pursuit made its way into Racine County, where deputies used stop sticks on I-94 near State Highway 11. The fleeing driver then got off the interstate and headed east toward Racine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Near Highway 11 and Kentucky Street, the car stopped in the grass. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said all occupants of the car were then taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the suspected impaired driver reached speeds over 100 mph.