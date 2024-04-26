Milwaukee pursuit, fatal crash; man charged with killing 2 people

A Milwaukee man is charged with killing two people, and a lot more, after police say he ran a red light during a chase and crash.

24-year-old Papa Diallo was injured in that crash and remains hospitalized. He needed to be revived at the crash scene.

Diallo was out of jail on a $500 signature bond from Waukesha County in a bail jumping case, after he was pulled over for running a red light.

Significant damage to one of the vehicles

Late Tuesday night, April 23, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull Diallo over.

Instead, Diallo took off and ran a red light at 27th and St. Paul, hitting two vehicles.

In one of them was a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. Both are dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified them as John S. Zablocki and Barbara Zablocki.

"The driver of the second vehicle that was struck, who was the sole occupant, was reportedly uninjured," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball.

"He just slammed into me and then airbags went off and all the smoke and all the other type of junk came off," said Drew Jefferson, who survived the crash.

The sheriff's office said Diallo was revived at the scene. A gun and drugs were found, and he shouldn't have been driving.

Last September, Waukesha County deputies used a drone's thermal camera to find him hiding in a backyard following a chase and crash.

Diallo was charged in that case, including carrying a concealed weapon and drug charges. He posted a $3,000 bond in that case.

In January, court documents say he ran a red light near 27th and Juneau in Milwaukee. Police say they found a gun magazine and he had a revoked driver's license.

He was charged in Waukesha County with bail jumping, and given a $500,000 signature bond.

On Monday, April 22, Diallo was in court for his open case since they are set for trial.

The next day, the sheriff's office says he was back behind the wheel and ran another red light.

Regarding this incident, Diallo is charged with:

Two Counts: 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide

Two Counts: Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding an Officer Resulting in the Death of Another

One Count: 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Two Counts: Felony Bail Jumping

He faces a combined 134.5 years of imprisonment and fines of up to $245,000.

Diallo remains hospitalized, and it is unclear if he has an attorney in this case.