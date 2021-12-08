Milwaukee pursuit ends in Fox Point, 2 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit that started in Milwaukee and ended in Fox Point on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a shots fired complaint in the area of N. Hubbard Street and E. Clarke Street around 12:30 a.m.
Officers observed a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description on N. Holton Street near E. Burleigh Street.
Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled on Santa Monica Boulevard near Willow Road in Fox Point.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver, a 41-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 42-year-old man, were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
Advertisement