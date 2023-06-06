Milwaukee pursuit, 24th and Capitol crash, teens arrested

Video from a Milwaukee neighborhood shows the moment a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday night, June 5 near 24th and Capitol.

Police said that vehicle was stolen and matched the description of one wanted in connection with a robbery.

Two teenagers were arrested.

The nearly two-mile chase came to an end right in front of Oletta Tyler's porch.

Milwaukee pursuit, 24th and Capitol crash

"Man, I was nervous," said Tyler. "Me and my friend, we got up and we ran. I ain't never ran that fast, but I hid behind my garbage can."

Tyler recalled hearing the sirens around 7:30 Monday night. She looked down 24th Street toward Capitol Drive and witnessed the police car and the gray car approaching, leaving her in disbelief.

"When I saw the police car coming down, I saw the gray car coming down, I'm like... this is not real!" she said.

According to police, the chase began near 14th and Center when officers identified the SUV connected to a robbery investigation. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off until the pursuit culminated in a crash.

The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested.

Police discovered two guns and suspected illegal drugs in the car.

On Tuesday, only debris and the lingering smell remained as reminders of the crash.

"They could've killed me or killed that baby or killed anybody," said Tyler.