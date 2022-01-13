Milwaukee Public Schools in-person return Jan. 18 after 2 weeks virtual

Milwaukee Public Schools are set to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after two weeks of virtual learning due to COVID-19. The superintendent said Thursday, Jan. 13 the district is monitoring cases and staffing day-by-day.

Superintendent Keith Posley said keeping schools open is based on the "big three:" Testing, masks and vaccinations. As part of that plan, a vaccination clinic was held Thursday at Fratney Street Elementary School.

It was hard to miss Masiyah Glass and her sisters – going to a school for the first time since before winter break, but they weren't at school for class.

"To get the COVID vaccine," said Masiyah Glass.

They spent the two weeks at home, as all of MPS went virtual.

"I get to see my friends but not in real life," said Harmony Young.

This vaccine clinic was part of the district's plan to return in person on Tuesday.

"We truly know that in-person learning is outstanding, and you know, our children, we feel, learn more in person," said Posley.

Posley recommended the extra week of virtual learning, in part, to allow the district time to clean buildings and get supplies.

"We’re going to be working up and through the weekend, and making sure things are delivered and making sure we’re following through on that checklist item," said Posley.

The district is also working to make things like masks and vaccines accessible for families.

Masiyah and her sisters aren't huge fans of shots, but by holding on to each other, they discovered it wasn't so bad.

Posley said they are closely monitoring staffing at all schools, and they have Central Office staff ready to go to a school at a moment's notice if one is short on teachers. He did not rule out the possibility that some schools would need to remain virtual, but the goal is that everyone returns.