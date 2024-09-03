Milwaukee Public Schools financial data; district works to resolve issues

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools is taking action to correct a financial reporting backlog. Last May, the state sent a letter to the district about missing financial data that could result in a loss of funding. MPS has hired a new chief financial officer to help with the problem.



The return to classes for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students brings back some normalcy for the district. This, after turmoil since school ended in the spring.

In late May, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction sent a letter to MPS about missing financial data that could result in the loss of funding.

A few days after that, Superintendent Keith Posley resigned. That went into effect at the end of June. The search is still on for a permanent superintendent.

There are plenty of financial questions remaining for the district. The state held back money from MPS this summer due to financial reporting problems. That was $16 million for special education.

The state did end up paying MPS the much larger general education payment. But another one is coming in October. It is still an open question if the state will pay it.

On Tuesday, MPS leaders and the state superintendent said MPS is making progress. But parents FOX6 News spoke with said they want more improvements.

"I want them to just care about our kids more. Put more attention into kids. The money that they are giving, put it into the school to teach. Kids don’t learn cursive and other things. Bring it back," said Felicia Wilson, MPS parent.

"We stand with Milwaukee Public Schools. And we’re really there for them every day in whatever capacity they need. You know, progress is slow, but we’re making progress nonetheless. And I have every confidence in Milwaukee public schools that they’re going to get this done," said Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

On Tuesday, MPS announced it had hired a new chief financial officer. It is the former comptroller of the City of Milwaukee, Aycha Sawa, who did not seek re-election. State sources said that is seen as a positive step for the district.

MPS also hired a firm to help do the financial officer work since the office had a problem with vacancies.