Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday amid winter storm warning

By
Published  February 11, 2025 8:08pm CST
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee Public Schools announced schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, amid a winter storm warning.
    • All extracurricular school activities are canceled too.
    • Students and staff are expected to return to school on Thursday, Feb. 13.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, amid a winter storm warning.

What we know:

Due to inclement weather, all MPS schools and all extracurricular school activities are canceled.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The school district said all MPS 12-month employees are required to work, but in light of conditions, those employees may work remotely and check in with their supervisors regarding their work duties. Assistant principals, special education supervisors, and dean of students will attend the AP institute virtually.

Related

Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, snow emergencies Wednesday
article

Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, snow emergencies Wednesday

Monitor any school or business closings, cancellations, delays, or snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin.

Students and staff are expected to return to school on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Source: Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Public SchoolsNewsWinter Weather