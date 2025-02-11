Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday amid winter storm warning

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools announced schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, amid a winter storm warning. All extracurricular school activities are canceled too. Students and staff are expected to return to school on Thursday, Feb. 13.



What we know:

Due to inclement weather, all MPS schools and all extracurricular school activities are canceled.

The school district said all MPS 12-month employees are required to work, but in light of conditions, those employees may work remotely and check in with their supervisors regarding their work duties. Assistant principals, special education supervisors, and dean of students will attend the AP institute virtually.

Students and staff are expected to return to school on Thursday, Feb. 13.