Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday amid winter storm warning
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, amid a winter storm warning.
What we know:
Due to inclement weather, all MPS schools and all extracurricular school activities are canceled.
The school district said all MPS 12-month employees are required to work, but in light of conditions, those employees may work remotely and check in with their supervisors regarding their work duties. Assistant principals, special education supervisors, and dean of students will attend the AP institute virtually.
Students and staff are expected to return to school on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Source: Milwaukee Public Schools