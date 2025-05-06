Milwaukee Public Museum reveals future museum name, logo

article

The project is expected to cost $240 million.



The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced Tuesday, May 6 that it will change its name to the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin and adopt a new logo when it opens the doors to its new home in downtown Milwaukee in 2027.

What we know:

The new location will be at the corner of N. Sixth Street and W. McKinley Avenue.

Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin (rendering)

According to a news release, the new name highlights its shared statewide natural and cultural history and identity, which will be showcased throughout the exhibits and reflected in the building’s design.

What they're saying:

"This is a very exciting time for our institution. Our new museum’s name, the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin, honors the work we’ve been doing for nearly 150 years—sharing the intertwined stories of our natural world and the diverse cultures that shape it," said MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. "Our longstanding mission will continue to ring true through the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin’s galleries as we invite in guests from across Wisconsin and beyond to celebrate and spark curiosity about our shared history, all in one space."

Dig deeper:

MPM cares for more than 4 million collections items, including specimens from nature and objects created by people representing cultures from around the world and across time.

Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin (rendering)

the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin will feature five permanent exhibit galleries: Time Travel, Winifred & Spencer Kellogg Gallery: Wisconsin Journey, Milwaukee Revealed, Living in a Dynamic World and the We Energies Foundation Gallery: Rainforest.

These exhibit galleries and the museum’s numerous amenities, including the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium, Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium, Bucyrus Rooftop Terrace, a café, parking structure as well as the outdoor commons called the Plaza will be located at the Milwaukee Museum Center—the name of the entire complex at 6th and McKinley streets. The Center is also where the Milwaukee County collections will be cared for and prominently featured in the museum’s exhibits.

What you can do:

More information about the new name and logo can be found at www.mpm.edu/future/brand.