Milwaukee Public Museum open Wednesdays starting Nov. 17

article

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) will extend its days of operation to include Wednesdays starting on Nov. 17.

A news release says this extension comes as part of the Museum’s phased reopening plan and increases the number of days when the public may visit. Visitors can access MPM exhibits Wednesdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MPM now has all exhibits open to Museum visitors - including the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, featuring live tropical butterflies, and the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium and Dome Theater, Wisconsin’s largest planetarium. The Museum also features Voyage to the Deep, a limited engagement deep-sea adventure geared toward children.

Last month, in addition to reopening on Mondays, MPM and Zilli Hospitality Group also reopened both the Café and coffee kiosk. Refreshments are now available for purchase during limited hours of operation, Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the coffee kiosk, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Café. In conjunction with this opening, visitors and members of the public will once again have access to the Museum’s ground floor seating areas where they can enjoy food and beverages.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets for Museum admission, which includes Voyage to the Deep, can be purchased online at mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. Visitors are required to follow MPM’s COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks.