Milwaukee Public Museum open through 2026, 'Greatest Hits' planned

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum announced it will be open throughout all of 2026. MPM planned a year of "Greatest Hits" exhibits, theme days and activities. The new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin is expected to open in 2027.



The Milwaukee Public Museum on Tuesday announced it will be open throughout all of 2026, marking its final year in the building near Lovell and Wells.

The last day of operation at that location will be Jan. 3, 2027. The new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin is expected to open at 6th and McKinley sometime in the first half of that year.

Starting in January, MPM has planned a year of "Greatest Hits" that commemorate the museum's iconic exhibits, theme days and activities. There will be two major fundraising events as well.

"We are thrilled to be able to remain open for all of 2026 and give MPM fans near and far an entire year yet to make memories in the current building," Ellen Censky, MPM COE and president, said in a statement. "This next year promises to be the most exciting and worthwhile time to become a member, as we pack in as many unique experiences as possible for visitors during this Museum location’s final farewell."

The museum's "Greatest Hits" includes five different month-long celebrations of special events and programs. Find a list of those events and information about them below.

Exhibits in 2026

Ancient Civilizations: Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, 2026

The ancient world will come to life as we explore the rise of the earliest civilizations across the globe. Programming will celebrate the exhibit "Crossroads of Civilization," which highlights ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome and Persia.

Diorama-RAMA: March 14 through April 17, 2026

MPM’s world-famous "Milwaukee-style" dioramas, including "Muskrats" created by taxidermist Carl Akeley, will be the inspiration behind several fresh, engaging programs and interactive events that put a fun twist on some of the Museum’s oldest displays.

Rainforest & Butterflies: May 7 through June 6, 2026

This Greatest Hit takes visitors to the tropics to celebrate two of MPM’s groundbreaking and immersive exhibits, "Rainforest" and "Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium," which showcase some of the planet’s most beautiful biodiversity – using recreated and real specimens.

Dino Days of Summer: July 11 through Aug. 6, 2026

Dig up discovery as we travel 65 million years into the past to the age of dinosaurs. From examining real fossils to competing in "T. rex" trivia, dino lovers of all ages will unearth fascinating details about these prehistoric creatures.

Streets of Old Milwaukee & European Village: October through December 2026

Two of MPM’s most beloved exhibits, "Streets of Old Milwaukee" and "European Village," close out the year with a bang. The walkthrough streetscape dioramas set at the turn of the 20th century will be decked out for Halloween and Christmas – the perfect backdrop to celebrate both holidays in style, all season long.

Fundraisers in 2026

Food & Froth - Cheers to the Years: Feb. 21, 2026

Get ready to raise a glass and toast to tradition one final time at MPM! This beloved after-hours party at the Museum invites guests to wander all three exhibit floors while sampling delicious brews and bites from dozens of local breweries and restaurants. Tickets are on sale now.

"LEGACY: Honoring the People Behind the Milwaukee Public Museum" Annual Gala: May 16, 2026

Join us for one last unforgettable celebration at MPM to honor the history and legacy of this Museum! Experience an up-close look at our storied past and dine within our iconic exhibits—alongside dinosaurs, beneath the glow of the Streets of Old Milwaukee, under the rainforest canopy and more.