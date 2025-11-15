Milwaukee Public Museum highlights Native American culture

November is Native American Heritage Month and the Milwaukee Public Museum is looking to bring the Native American culture to life. James Flores joined FOX6 WakeUp to showcase some of the events and exhibits the museum has for Native American Heritage Month.
MILWAUKEE - Celebrate the cultures, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous peoples from around Wisconsin and the country by visiting Milwaukee Public Museum.
Through the month of November, you can head to the museum to check out special events and programming for Native American Heritage Month.
Head to the museum website to learn more.
Throughout Native American Heritage Month, the Milwaukee Public Museum is honoring the First Nations of Wisconsin and beyond with cultural celebrations and educational opportunities. James Flores is back to show us one of the Native American exhibits you can explore.
.