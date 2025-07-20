Milwaukee Public Museum exhibits; fundraiser to raise awareness amid move

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum is moving and getting a new name: the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. The group PreserveMKE held a fundraiser on Sunday, July 20, in an effort to raise awareness about the museum's exhibits. The nonprofit said the displays are in jeopardy as the museum starts moving over to its new location.



After 140 years, the Milwaukee Public Museum is moving and getting a new name: the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin.

Just last week, MPM held a "topping-off" ceremony, where the final vertical beam was placed. It was a milestone in the construction, but not everyone is on board.

One organization said the issue goes beyond just a building.

What we know:

The group PreserveMKE held a fundraiser on Sunday, July 20, in an effort to raise awareness about the museum's exhibits. The nonprofit said the displays are in jeopardy as the museum starts moving over to its new location.

"It is not over. Don’t be sad, be mad about it. Your history is going to be erased in this new museum," PreserveMKE board member Cori Houston said.

PreserveMKE Vice President Scott Bush said immersive dioramas were invented right here in Milwaukee.

"We are against the destruction of this artwork and craftsmanship that is in our current museum," Bush said.

He fears those, as well as the murals in them, will be destroyed in the move.

"These beloved exhibits are not just endearing to our community, but they are historically significant," Bush said.

The organization says the public was misled.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the museum said they've been in contact with the group and the public, and said the preservation of the collections is the main reason they are building a new museum.

The museum reiterated that the 4 million-plus collection items will be preserved and moved to the new location.

The museum said they will either be displayed in immersive galleries, or they will be maintained behind the scenes and used for educational purposes.

As for the building, the museum said the county owns it.

That includes the "Streets of Old Milwaukee" building facades and storefront props built into the structure.

The museum said it is working with the county on a disposition process.

Dig deeper:

The museum said all props, like fake trees and mannequins, that are not built into the building are owned by the museum. Any props not repurposed will be rehomed to similar nonprofits.

The current museum is operated by a private nonprofit, MPM, Inc., which has run the museum since 1992.

The grand opening of the new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin is set for 2027. The project is expected to cost $240 million. The majority of the new museum will be funded by private donations, specifically $150 million of the $240 million project.