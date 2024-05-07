Milwaukee Public Museum ceremonial groundbreaking; set to open in 2026

article

Milwaukee Public Museum, donors, civic leaders, and construction partners will celebrate a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Future Museum on Tuesday afternoon, May 7.

A news release says the event will include formal remarks from Dr. Ellen Censky, MPM President & CEO, local government officials and dignitaries. FOX6 News plans to stream this event – beginning at 2 p.m.

Architect partners at Ennead Architects and Kahler Slater unveiled renderings of the new museum building in July 2022.

The new museum will break ground in 2023 and is scheduled to open in 2026.

