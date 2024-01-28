Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Museum 'Canstruction' benefits local food pantry

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Canstruction at the Milwaukee Public Museum

Ali Kopyt, Co-Founder of Women in Design Milwaukee , joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Canstruction competition and why it is so important.

MILWAUKEE - Turning canned food into art. Women in Design is putting on ‘Canstruction’ at the Milwaukee Public Museum with its co-hosts American Institute of Architects Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects.

This year’s food pantry partner is the Jewish Community Pantry.

Women in Design started their give back events six years ago to engage the design community in service to other organizations in Milwaukee.

Canstruction Milwaukee calls on local leaders in architecture, engineering and construction to design and build captivating sculptures, each using at least 1,000 canned and nonperishable food items.

This year’s Canstruction event has more than doubled the donations from last year. All the food items from the sculptures will be donated to the Jewish Community Pantry, which serves neighborhoods on the city’s north side.

