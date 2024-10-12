Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Fest 2024 full of fall fun

Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Fest 2024
Paige Hammond joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Festival.
MILWAUKEE - Celebrate the Milwaukee Public Market's 19th anniversary at Harvest Fest 2024.
The family-friendly event kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
There will be live music, seasonal beverages, a mini harvest market, and much more.
Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Fair activities
Paige Hammond joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the things you can do at the Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Fest, including tasting and an opportunity to donate to the Hunger Task Force.
Pumpkin beer at Harvest Fest 2024
Try some pumpkin lager and other fun beverages at the Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Festival 2024.
