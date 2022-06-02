Milwaukee Public Library: Full service restored beginning June 6

article

The Milwaukee Public Library plans restoration of hours at all 13 locations in the city beginning Monday, June 6. This includes the reopening of all meeting rooms and public spaces for reservations.

The Central Library will be open Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. begin in October.

The Frank P. Zeidler Room will be open Monday-Tuesday, Noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Drive-Up is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ready Reference telephone service (414.286.3011) will be available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All 12 branch libraries will be open Monday-Tuesday, Noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. Patrons are also encouraged to continue checking out Chromebooks and Hotspots to take home for even greater access to library programs and resources, thanks to support from the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation.

View a complete list of Milwaukee Public Library locations and hours of service is available on the library’s website.