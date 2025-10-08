Milwaukee protesters support Illinois, oppose Trump’s National Guard order

The Brief More than 100 people protested in Milwaukee on Wednesday against National Guard troops arriving in Illinois. The demonstrations were part of a multi-city effort to oppose President Trump’s order. Illinois has filed a lawsuit challenging the deployment, with a hearing set for Thursday.



More than 100 people gathered in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday evening to protest the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois, part of a wave of demonstrations also held in Madison and Chicago.

What we know:

The rallies were organized by Hands Off Chicago, a coalition of grassroots and pro-democracy groups. Organizers said they wanted to show solidarity with Chicago residents and push back against what they call an "unwarranted and illegal invasion" ordered by President Donald Trump.

"Have to represent. They have to step up and be a part of the protests, just be a body," said protester Maria Terres.

U.S. Northern Command said the troops were mobilized to protect federal personnel and property, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protesters carried signs opposing the deployment after about 200 Texas National Guard troops and 300 Illinois National Guard troops arrived at an Army Reserve center roughly 55 miles southwest of the Windy City.

Dig deeper:

Illinois officials have filed a lawsuit to try to block the deployment, and a court hearing is expected Thursday.

At this point, it is unclear where the guard will be deployed – and when.

"This is the most scary thing I’ve ever seen," said Terres, 71. "I remember a lot of stuff going down the last 70 years. This is the most scary thing I’ve ever seen."

The other side:

The Wisconsin GOP and Milwaukee County GOP did not respond to requests for comment on the protests.

