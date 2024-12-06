Milwaukee prostitution ring; 6 men charged, search warrants unsealed

The Brief There is new information about an investigation into a prostitution ring. In November, prosecutors charged six men, including attorneys, a retired judge and a firefighter. On Dec. 6, hundreds of pages of search warrants were unsealed.



There is new information about an investigation into a prostitution ring.

In November, prosecutors charged six men, including attorneys, a retired judge and a firefighter. On Friday, Dec. 6, hundreds of pages of search warrants were unsealed.

FOX6 News learned the investigation into the prostitution ring began more than two years ago. The scope of what investigators uncovered including accusations of extortion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Six men have been charged in connection to the investigation that centered on an apartment building at 29th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee. All the accused have positions in the community:

54-year-old Travis Schwantes, a former public defender who once ran for a judgeship

50-year-old David Ornstein, a Milwaukee firefighter

76-year-old George Easton, a retired municipal judge

53-year-old Leroy Stewart, a funeral director in Oak Creek

55-year-old Christopher Reigg, an investment banker

59-year-old William Green, a former attorney

All six are charged with misdemeanor solicitation.

Schwantes is also facing misdemeanor patronizing prostitutes, felony solicitation and falsifying a document for public defendant representation involving a sex worker.

Roya Sedghi

Another woman, 49-year-old Roya Sedghi, was charged in fall 2023 with keeping a place of prostitution. Court records say she billed herself as the "Iranian Princess." Records show Sedghi registered "Iranian Princess Fetish Services LLC" with the state in March 2022.

Court records show it all began to unravel a month later when a woman came forward to investigators in Dodge County, detailing what happened, and with who, in that apartment building.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Sedghi pleaded guilty in October to keeping a place of prostitution – and was sentenced to one year in prison and three years of extended supervision.

A little more than two months later, prosecutors charged six men in connection with the case.