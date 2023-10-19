Project Homeless Connect: Milwaukee event links people with resources

Project Homeless Connect offered a helping hand Thursday, Oct. 19 to those experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee.

The annual effort brings vital services to hundreds of people in just one day, helping them get back on their feet.

"It means a lot to me," said Devon Semster, who is currently experiencing homelessness.

Semster left the Project Homeless Connect event with a fresh haircut and fresh perspective.

"I am working my way out of this situation, because I have been down this road before," he said.

Project Homeless Connect

"We bring together lots of different resources for individuals experiencing homelessness," said United Way's Krystina Kohler. "One space, one day – it just makes things easier for people. To know that they are seen, there are things for them, and we’re all here."

Those resources include everything from housing services and legal help to free clothing and sanitary items.

"It’s just a joy to see the smiles on peoples faces," said John Tatum.

Tatum was among the many volunteers at Project Homeless Connect. He has lived on the streets himself.

"I lost everything," he said. "I went into drinking, I had an alcohol problem. It’s been 10 years since, now, I have had a drink."

And with events like Thursday's, Tatum's hope is to show others there is help and hope: "It’s up to them to make the necessary steps and effort to pursue that, because it's not just going to fall into your lap."

Thursday marked the first in-person Project Homeless Connect event since 2019.