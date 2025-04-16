Milwaukee Project Clean & Green; community cleanup program kicks off

The Brief The City of Milwaukee is kicking off an initiative to keep neighborhood streets clean. Leaders say it's an initiative to take back pride in your neighborhood and tackle the city's illegal dumping issue. Project Clean & Green will run from April 21 through June 2, with collection crews targeting one zone each week, ensuring that the entire city is covered.



The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, April 16 will kick off Project Clean & Green. It's a citywide initiative designed to promote neighborhood pride and ownership through a coordinated community cleanup program.

Project Clean & Green

According to a news release, Project Clean & Green will run from April 21 through June 2, with collection crews targeting one zone each week, ensuring that the entire city is covered.

Each eligible property can dispose of up to six cubic yards of materials, all at no cost to residents.

A news release says residents can place unwanted items like furniture, mattresses, and household items at their regular collection point at the curb or in the alley.

Yard waste

What we know:

Yard waste must be placed in brown paper yard waste bags. Items should be placed by 7 a.m. on the designated collection day for the area.

Service is on your regular garbage collection day of the week shown for your zone. Most items will be picked up the same day, though collection may continue into the following business day.

Who is eligible?

What we know:

This program is available to residences with 1-4 dwelling units serviced by the City of Milwaukee Sanitation.

Apartment complexes of five or more units and businesses are not eligible for participation.

Items not accepted

What we know:

Items such as appliances, tires, electronics, construction debris, paint, motor oil or other hazard waste are not accepted. Residents are encouraged to use DPW Drop-Off Centers or MMSD household hazardous collection sites to properly dispose of those items.

What you can do:

Residents can visit Milwaukee.gov/cleanandgreen to see their assigned collection day and learn more about the program.

