Milwaukee health program helps Black prostate cancer survivors

A Milwaukee program is focusing on helping Black prostate cancer survivors successfully recover.

All men are at risk for prostate cancer, according to the CDC. However, African-American men are twice as likely to die from the disease than other groups.

One program is raising awareness to the issue.

Step by step, shoulder to shoulder, these men are bonding through exercise and stories of survival.

"When I was 70, I found out I had stage one and then I had my prostate removed," said Ronald Haynes. "I been surviving ever since."

Hayes is a graduate of the Men Moving Forward program.

It’s a 16-week study to support the recovery of Black prostate cancer survivors funded by the National Cancer Institute, teaching healthy physical fitness and nutrition habits.

Dr. Melinda Stolley, with the Medical College Of Wisconsin Cancer Center, is the lead investigator.

"The most important thing they are finding is an opportunity to talk about their experience with prostate cancer because prior to Men Moving Forward they felt very very isolated," she said.

From the weight room to walking laps, Hayes says the camaraderie of the group keeps him energized.

The program is personal to trainer Leonard Wilson.

"Now you might say I’m part of another family," he said. "It’s been a great help to me particularly at my age because I’d like to continue to live.

"The goal really is to get these guys stronger and healthier and the more you do that it really helps with the risk of prostate cancer returning."

A risk they want others to be aware of.

"Many friends have got prostate cancer and passed on so, definitely have regular check ups," Hayes said.

If you’re an African American prostate cancer survivor & interested in signing up -- call the Men Moving Forward study coordinator at 414-955-4095.