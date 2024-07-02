Milwaukee private security ordinance rescinded; argued 'unconstitutional'

An effort to provide more regulations for private security guards in the City of Milwaukee has taken a big step back.

A new ordinance that requires security guards to have a city license and undergo a background check is being rescinded.

When a convenience store owner asked the City of Milwaukee for a license renewal in April 2023, he insisted safety was taken care of. Four months later, prosecutors charged William Pinkin with first-degree intentional homicide.

He's accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Isaiah Allen, who tried stealing snack cakes. And as a convicted felon, state law says Pinkin never should have been working as a security guard in the first place.

William Sulton is representing Allen's family, who welcomed the passing of an ordinance in march that required security guards obtain a city license and undergo a background check.

"We're seeing them kill people," Sulton said. "We're seeing them maim people, and we're seeing them injure people with impunity, it seems."

Two weeks later, a group of four nightclubs and a tow company sued to block it, arguing it's unconstitutional. And on Monday, July 1, the sides agreed to end the case once the city rescinds the ordinance.

"It certainly is the wrong decision," Sulton said. "We need more help on the private security front, not less restrictions."

City Attorney Evan Goyke explained the decision on Tuesday.

"Our analysis and review in the last couple of weeks is that we would ultimately believe we would not be successful if the case moved forward," he said.

And that’s because a 2015 state law prohibits municipalities from creating any new licenses.

What comes next

Still, Goyke said this isn’t the end of the original effort.

"We agree with the intention of the ordinance, but our advice is that we have to take a different path to meet those goals," Goyke said.

Milwaukee City Hall

As part of the agreement, the city won't enforce the ordinance in the coming weeks, until it's rescinded.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services already provides licensing for private security agencies, but city leaders want to fix a loophole that allows businesses to hire security on their own.