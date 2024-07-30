Milwaukee private security ordinance repealed

A Milwaukee ordinance meant to increase oversight of private security guards working in the city was passed back in March, but the Milwaukee Common Council repealed it on Tuesday, July 30.

The ordinance was created after a man was shot and killed by an unlicensed and convicted felon working as a security guard nearly a year ago. It was an ordinance requiring security guards to be licensed in the city and have a background check.

Earlier this month, the city agreed to repeal the ordinance after it was challenged in court as violating state law.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt authored it after 29-year-old Isaiah Allen was shot and killed in August last year.

Prosecutors say William Pinkin was working as a security guard at a north side gas station when he shot Allen after he walked out of the store without paying for a snack.

In 1990, Pinkin was convicted of murder and released from prison last year, prohibited from carrying a gun.

Two weeks after the ordinance passed, a group of nightclubs and a tow company sued the city. The two sides agreed earlier this month to end the case after the city repealed the ordinance.

"So while disheartened, I’m not discouraged," Pratt said. "Initially, it was disheartening we had to repeal it, it’s obvious it’s needed. There’s been several incidents that have happened regarding security. As I’ve said before, a lot of this work has to be done in Madison."

Two years ago, State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez (R-Oak Creek) authored a bill aimed at increasing the licensing requirements for private security guards, and those who would carry a weapon.

"This is not just for private policing in my community, but other areas in the state," Rodriguez said in 2022.

But the bill failed to advance out of committee.

"I support a lot of this bill, and many more," said Curt Bennett, who runs Advanced Private Police, a private security company in South Milwaukee. "The industry needs revamping and this is a first step."

Bennett said the city's ordinance was rushed and poorly written, but supports the intent.

"The public is endangered, clients are endangered, and security guards are endangered by the current lack of enforcement and teeth in state law," Bennett said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to sign the repeal in the coming days.

Pratt said she will continue her efforts to see changes made in Madison.