Milwaukee is sometimes called the city of festivals, but COVID-19 canceled many over the last two years. In 2022, most are returning, and VISIT Milwaukee officials say we're getting back to normal.

"I came to Milwaukee, and I’m like, ‘This is amazing,’" said Jonathan Aghachi from Los Angeles.

Out-of-state tourists and those from the Milwaukee area waste no time when it comes to summer festivals.

"Everything’s been amped up a bit since opening up again," said Aaron Arendt of Greenfield.

PrideFest June 2-4 and PolishFest June 10-12 kicked off the summer festival season at Maier Festival Park. The turnout has been something VISIT Milwaukee hasn't seen since 2019.

"In the Greater Milwaukee area, we’re getting close to normal, and again, events that draw people from around the state, from around the region, really, will certainly help get us back to those 2019 numbers quicker," said Claire Koenig, VISIT Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism economic impact reports from 2021 show double-digit growth across the state.

"It just means 2022 is bound to be better than ever," said Koenig.

VISIT Milwaukee says 2019 was the best year for tourism in Milwaukee, and Wisconsin tourism hasn't fully recovered yet. With more events scheduled in 2022, the year is off to a strong start.

"I think everyone is ready and excited to welcome guests back, especially for a really busy summer ahead," said Koenig.

That was obvious at PolishFest Sunday, with guests taking in the great weather and the feeling of a normal summer.

"I feel like people are pretty happy to be getting back out and enjoying everything and all the cool events in Milwaukee," said Sarah Babicz of Greenfield.

VISIT Milwaukee officials said they're also going to work with festival organizers this summer, hoping to get data on the economic impact they have on the city.