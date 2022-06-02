Milwaukee PrideFest back after COVID cancellations

Milwaukee PrideFest is back after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year break. The June festival has returned to the Summerfest grounds.

This is now the 25th PrideFest that's been held on the Summerfest grounds.

This year is a big homecoming for thousands.

We are the official kickoff to summer. It's a celebration two years in the making.

"For LGBTQ people, being seen, being visible and participating in normal activities and events is really important," said Wes Shaver, Milwaukee Pride president.

More than 30,000 people are expected to walk through the gates, being met with love.

"This is a place for everyone," said Jinx Oge, PrideFest performer. "It’s so important for people to be themselves."

The pandemic forced the last two June PrideFest to be canceled. This not only marks the return but also the 25th celebration on the Summerfest grounds.

"It means family," said Aileen Crawford. "It means focused in our community, being able to share our different personalities with everybody."

The festival is filled with acceptance and a sea of colors to represent almost everyone.

"We have the trans. We also have the bisexual," said Elizabeth Frankman, Pride Gone Wild.

Elizabeth Frankman and her partner, Phyllis, are the owners of Pride Gone Wild, selling items across the Midwest.

"Things are changing so quickly, and everybody is wanting a flag for what they are," said Frankman.

Here, representation matters during a homecoming for thousands enjoying the celebration even more this year.

"It feels fantastic to be back!" said Shaver.

The festival runs through Saturday.

There are a lot of performances happening, from DJs and disco to a comedy lineup.