Milwaukee PrideFest 2025 sees record-breaking turnout

Milwaukee’s PrideFest reported a record-breaking turnout this year.

What we know:

On Tuesday, June 17, Milwaukee Pride announced that its three-day festival at Henry Maier Festival Park brought in 46,168 attendees, marking a record attendance for the event.

Prior to 2025, the largest PrideFest attendance numbers were in 2019, which saw just under 46,000 festival-goers.

Just last year, the festival welcomed 43,964 attendees.

Headliners for the 2025 festival included Jordin Sparks, Pabllo Vittar, Chris Housman, multiple drag performers from "RuPaul's Drag Race" and more.

The festival also expanded its footprint this year, adding more vendors and carnival rides.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Pride made the following statement:

"[...] It's not just about breaking a record, it's simply about showing up and taking your place in this community.

We're not going to lie, this year's festival planning was met with many challenges; 99% of which stemmed from work being done in Washington. And while we faced every obstacle head on, we remained steadfast and committed to producing a PrideFest that represents all corners of our community...mission accomplished. Thank YOU, for joining us and for participating in our City of Festivals legacy!"

What's next:

Milwaukee Pride noted that planning for the 2026 festival has already begun.