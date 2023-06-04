Milwaukee Pride Parade 2023: 'The future is ours'

Hundreds of people celebrated during Milwaukee's Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4.

The theme of the parade for 2023 was "The Future is Ours."

As people lined up on Second Street to celebrate Pride, the parade received an enthusiastic response with cheering, dancing and a good vibe.

"Everyone is welcoming. Everyone is warm," said Chandler Kostowicz from Oak Creek.

Milwaukee Pride Parade 2023

More than 170 units and hundreds of people showed up to celebrate on the city's south side.

"It's so accepting. I love it so much," said Clem Kraut from Pewaukee.

For some, the parade highlighted the city itself.

"I think it shows a great image for the city," said Clem Kraut.

Many said they have been going to the parade for years.

Milwaukee Pride Parade 2023

"I like the different cultures," said Jeff Pagel from Appleton.

"It just gives an opportunity for kids that may not be accepted," said Angi Kraut.

Despite the state of the world, those in attendance said they felt positive.

"I know there's a lot of outside noise happening right now across the country and everything, but this is what makes me love Milwaukee and fall in love with it," said Kostowicz.

Milwaukee Pride Parade 2023

The parade has been a tradition for 19 years and continues to grow in size, according to organizers.

"It's cool. You see people come together, and you see the culture and beauty. You actually see love is love, and it's something you want to support," said Kostowicz.

As the parade traveled down Second Street, the energy and the accepting atmosphere were hard to miss.

"Just remember, love is love," said Pagel.