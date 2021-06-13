Milwaukee pride march, LGBTQ, BLM communities come together

Taking their message to the streets, a huge group came together for the March with Pride in Milwaukee Sunday, June 13, supporting both LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter. Organizers said they wanted to let people know Black Lives Matter and pride are intertwined.

Outside of Summerfest, a large group gathered in support of equality; the March with Pride celebrating the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter movement, drumming up support to end systemic oppression.

"We have to work to dismantle the current systems that we have," said Elle Halo, organizer.

Hundreds walked through Milwaukee for more than two miles in a march that was created in 2020 by Montell Ross.

"Me being a black gay man, I wanted to show my solidarity towards my community that also represented who I was authentically," said Ross.

He organized the march to help create change and inspire others.

"Not only just use our voices in the street, but use our voices where it counts, which is in policies and procedures that effects us day by day," said Ross.

The messages here were to go beyond the rally.

"Everyone needs to hear a personal call of action to do what’s in our power to do and to move things forward," said Ross.

"We’re breaking glass ceilings every day, and we’re not done yet," said Halo.

The group said they're looking forward to even larger pride celebrations that we've seen in the past as we make our way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The march ended in Juneau Park with a community block party. There were COVID-19 tests and vaccinations available.