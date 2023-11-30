Milwaukee foundry violated Clean Water Act, fined $100K

article

A Milwaukee casting foundry has been ordered to pay a $100,000 criminal fine for violating the Clean Water Act.

In July, federal prosecutors charged Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc. with negligently discharging pollutants into the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District. The company pleaded guilty the same day.

In its guilty plea, federal attorneys said Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc. acknowledged it operated without the necessary industrial pre-treatment permits from MMSD. The company also acknowledged that its employees had discharged untreated wastewater into an MMSD sewage system.

According to information presented in court, the evidence collected by the Environmental Protection Agency during the investigation of the case demonstrated that Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc.'s discharge included wastewater lower than the allowable pH on 17 days.

As part of its guilty plea, the company agreed to pay $50,000 at the time of sentencing and to spend $50,000 on environmental compliance efforts above what is legally required over the next five years.