Milwaukee pothole repair demonstration; highlights city’s road patchers

The Brief The Department of Public Works on Friday highlighted the city’s ongoing efforts to improve pothole repairs and street maintenance. Attendees saw the equipment in action and had the opportunity to learn more about how DPW crews are using this technology in the field. As of July 1, 2025, the Department of Public Works had received 5,220 pothole service requests, which is below the city’s seven-year average of 7,750 by this time of year.



The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Friday highlighted the city’s ongoing efforts to improve pothole repairs and street maintenance.

What we know:

The event highlighted the city’s road patchers -- which enable a safer and more efficient application process to achieve more durable pothole repairs.

During the event, attendees were able to see the equipment in action and had the opportunity to learn more about how DPW crews are using this technology in the field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to a news release, the DPW currently operates two of these units, with two additional units on the way. Each machine is operated by a single person from inside the cab, using a joystick to control an extendable boom arm.

The process includes cleaning the pothole, applying a bonding emulsion, filling the hole with a mixture of emulsion and aggregate, and topping the repair with dry aggregate. The result is a uniform, sealed patch that can withstand traffic immediately and is expected to last more than five years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of July 1, 2025, the Department of Public Works had received 5,220 pothole service requests, which is below the city’s seven-year average of 7,750 by this time of year.

Crews completed 68 percent of requests within seven business days.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Department of Public Works.



