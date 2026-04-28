The Brief The Brewers are teaming up with the Milwaukee DPW to patch potholes. A team-funded hot box trailer will stamp the Brewers logo onto filled potholes. The DPW said the city has received a record number of pothole reports this year.



The Milwaukee Brewers are teaming up with the city's Department of Public Works to patch potholes across the city.

Pothole partnership

What they're saying:

The Brewers funded a new hot box trailer to support pothole repairs. When a pothole gets filled, it will feature the team's logo stamped onto the top.

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"Taking care of the city, being in partnership with the city, is part of our mission at the Brewers," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. "We are indebted, not only to all the citizens of the state who help promote and fund this ballpark, but to the great leadership of the people around me in making sure that the ballpark is the signature jewel that it is.

"The great fan support means we have to give back to our community, and this is a very small way of doing it, but hopefully a very noticeable way."

PHOTO GALLERY: Brewers pothole stamp

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brewers and Milwaukee DPW partner to patch potholes throughout the city.

"This work is a collaborative work, and so when the opportunities arise to figure out a solution, those are the things that we want to move to," said Ald. Sharlen Moore. "We want to be solution oriented. I'm so honored that the Brewers donated this piece of equipment."

By the numbers:

Last week, DPW officials said the city had received a record number of pothole reports so far this year – more than 5,000 – due in part to intense winter weather with repeated freeze-and-thaw cycles that caused water to seep into and weaken pavement.

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Data from the department shows that on average in January, the city receives a little more than 500 pothole reports. This January, that number was more than 1,000.

"We've seen a noticeable rise in service requests from residents all over Milwaukee," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We hear those concerns loud, we hear them clearly, and we hear them, and we want to address them because we know that potholes, they impact daily life and addressing them as a top priority."

Report potholes

What you can do:

To report potholes on the city’s website , put in an address and a short description of what’s there. The DPW usually responds within a few days. You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489) or use the MKE Mobile Action app.

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