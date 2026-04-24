Milwaukee pothole problem; record number of reports in 2026

The Brief Milwaukee DPW officials have received a record number of pothole reports this year. The DPW says this is due to the intense winter we experienced – and the repeated freeze-thaw cycles. Overall, reports are up 65% this year.



Milwaukee DPW officials are working to fix potholes across the city after receiving a record number of reports this year.

The DPW says this is due to the intense winter we experienced – and the repeated freeze-thaw cycles. They say potholes form when water seeps into the pavement and weakens the roads.

By the numbers

Dig deeper:

Numbers from Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works show that on average, in January, they typically receive a little more than 500 reports of potholes across the city. In January 2026, they received more than 1,000. In total, they've received more than 5,000 reports of potholes this year.

So far, overall, reports are up 65% this year.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt says she's now calling on DPW to collaborate with the City Council on ways to address the issue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In a communication file she submitted, she's requesting that the DPW expand pothole filings to weekends and after hours.

"It’s already so difficult economically for people and this is just another stressor that, hopefully, as a city, we can come up with some strategies to fix," said Alderwoman Andrea Pratt.



Report potholes

What you can do:

Reporting potholes on the city’s website is easy. Just put the address in and a short description of what’s there. The DPW usually responds within a few days.

You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489). Additionally, you can use the MKE Mobile Action app.