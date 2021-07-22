Milwaukee police thank Bucks fans: 'You all made it a huge success'

Milwaukee police are thanking fans of the Milwaukee Bucks that attended the championship parade and celebration on Thursday, July 22.

In a tweet, MPD said "You all made it a huge success! A special #ThankYou to #MilwaukeesFinest, Milwaukee Fire Department, DPW Milwaukee and all the other agencies who helped keep everyone safe! Let's do it again next year!"

In return, Milwaukee Department of Public Works thanked Milwaukee police for helping keep the cleanup after the parade and celebration – safe.

A tweet said, "MPD stayed with our crews and maintained traffic to ensure cars did not drive through our clean-up effort."

