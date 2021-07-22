Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police thank Bucks fans: 'You all made it a huge success'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are thanking fans of the Milwaukee Bucks that attended the championship parade and celebration on Thursday, July 22. 

In a tweet, MPD said "You all made it a huge success! A special #ThankYou to #MilwaukeesFinest, Milwaukee Fire Department, DPW Milwaukee and all the other agencies who helped keep everyone safe! Let's do it again next year!"

In return, Milwaukee Department of Public Works thanked Milwaukee police for helping keep the cleanup after the parade and celebration – safe. 

A tweet said, "MPD stayed with our crews and maintained traffic to ensure cars did not drive through our clean-up effort."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee Bucks championship parade; fans turn out by thousands
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks championship parade; fans turn out by thousands

Thousands of people poured into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

Free beer, tacos: Bucks fans take it all in as part of championship
slideshow

Free beer, tacos: Bucks fans take it all in as part of championship

Besides the Bucks championship parade and party in the Deer District, some fans are celebrating with free beer and tacos.

Bucks fans try to get sneak peek at team

Before the Milwaukee Bucks championship parade even started on Thursday, July 22, a pre-party was happening right outside Fiserv Forum.