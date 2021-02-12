MPD: 2 suspects identified in UWW grad's fatal shooting

article

Milwaukee police have identified two suspects, wanted in connection to the homicide of Purcell Pearson on Feb. 6.

The fatal shooting unfolded near 23rd and Wisconsin just before 12:30 p.m. that Saturday. Police had recovered a suspect vehicle in the case on Feb. 9.

The moments that led to the 22-year-old's shooting were captured on surveillance. In the video, Pearson could be seen holding onto the driver's side of a minivan as it swerved the wrong way down the street.

Police said person(s) inside that vehicle fired shots at Pearson, killing him.

Pearson was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and a UW-Whitewater 2020 graduate.

The identified suspects have not been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact the vMilwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.