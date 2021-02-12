Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 suspects identified in UWW grad's fatal shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Purcell Pearson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have identified two suspects, wanted in connection to the homicide of Purcell Pearson on Feb. 6.

The fatal shooting unfolded near 23rd and Wisconsin just before 12:30 p.m. that Saturday. Police had recovered a suspect vehicle in the case on Feb. 9.

The moments that led to the 22-year-old's shooting were captured on surveillance. In the video, Pearson could be seen holding onto the driver's side of a minivan as it swerved the wrong way down the street.

Police said person(s) inside that vehicle fired shots at Pearson, killing him.

Pearson was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and a UW-Whitewater 2020 graduate.

The identified suspects have not been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact the vMilwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

