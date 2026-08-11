Milwaukee police standoff, homicide suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a standoff near 84th and Fiebrantz on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, which ended in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to three homicides from over the weekend.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:16 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a wanted subject.
The known suspect was wanted for the fatal shooting deaths of two victims near 21st and Pierce and a third victim near 39th and Townsend on Saturday.
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Officers tried to make contact with the suspect; however, he refused to exit the home and barricaded himself inside. A tactical situation ensued, and the crisis negotiation unit was called to the scene.
Man being taken into custody
About an hour later, the suspect exited the home. After the deployment of a flash bang and other tactical strategies, the suspect, a 36-year-old man, was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: FOX6 crews were at the scene of the police standoff. MPD also provided information.