2026 Wisconsin primary election; what voters need to know

The Brief Wisconsin voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in the 2026 August primary. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The race for Wisconsin governor is at the top of ballots across the state.



Wisconsin voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in the 2026 August primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Here's what you need to know.

When and where can I vote?

What you can do:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who is in line to vote by 8 p.m. will get to cast their ballot. If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website – each municipality has its own polling places.

What's on my ballot?

What you can do:

While primaries for Wisconsin governor are on ballots statewide, other items – such as sheriff races and referendums – vary by municipality. Enter your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website to see what you'll be voting for Tuesday.

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.

Can I vote for both parties?

What you can do:

Voters can choose which political party's primary to vote in, but they must stick with that party down the ballot when choosing which candidates to vote for. If you select a party preference, but your vote crosses over parties, only your chosen party's votes will count.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin law requires voters to present a photo ID for their vote to count. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls, which include a valid Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card.

How do I register to vote?

Local perspective:

If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you will need to bring an acceptable proof of address document with you to your polling place.

Acceptable documents include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, lease, tax bill, or document issued to you by a unit of government. You may show a paper copy or digital version on your phone of your proof of address document.

To check if you are registered, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.