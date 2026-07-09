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The Brief Two Milwaukee police squads crashed into one another during a pursuit. Four officers were hurt in the crash, which happened near 27th and Locust. The squads collided with two parked cars as a result of the initial crash.



Four Milwaukee police officers were hurt when two squads crashed into one another during a pursuit early Wednesday morning, July 8.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two squads were responding to a vehicle pursuit when they crashed into one another at 27th and Locust.

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The two squads then collided with two unoccupied cars as a result of the collision. Four officers were treated for non-fatal injuries at an area hospital.

What we don't know:

MPD did not say what prompted the pursuit in the first place, or whether anyone was taken into custody as a result of that chase.

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