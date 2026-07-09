Milwaukee police squads crash into each other during chase
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee police officers were hurt when two squads crashed into one another during a pursuit early Wednesday morning, July 8.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two squads were responding to a vehicle pursuit when they crashed into one another at 27th and Locust.
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The two squads then collided with two unoccupied cars as a result of the collision. Four officers were treated for non-fatal injuries at an area hospital.
What we don't know:
MPD did not say what prompted the pursuit in the first place, or whether anyone was taken into custody as a result of that chase.
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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about the pursuit and crash.