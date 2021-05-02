Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police squad struck in crash, 5 injured

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a two-car crash involving a Milwaukee police squad that happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. It happened near N. 12th Street where W. Winnebago Street becomes W. Vliet Street.

Scene near 12th and Winnebago

Police say a vehicle disregarded a red light and struck an MPD squad. The striking vehicle rolled over and the four occupants of the striking vehicle, a 1-year-old female, a 2-year-old female, a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman all sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 48-year-old officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Scene near 12th and Winnebago

